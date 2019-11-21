This letter is in support of Tiffiny Mitchell. The use of a recall petition in this case is unwarranted. Recall is a means of removing an official due to misconduct. The petitioners allege no misconduct by Rep. Mitchell. They want to remove her from office because they don't like how she voted on issues.
If we recalled every official who cast a vote we don't like, our system of representative democracy would break down. In a democracy we rely on elections, not recalls, to remove from office people with whom we disagree.
KYLENE QUINN
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.