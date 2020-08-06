Regarding the letter to the editor from Jeff Bryant complaining about protesters, and that “terror and destruction is happening in Portland”:
As a person “who splits time between the Oregon Coast and Portland,” has he actually gone into downtown Portland? My wife and I went there last week in connection with a visit to the Oregon Health & Science University medical facilities. We visited ground zero, the federal courthouse, and saw nothing that warranted the federal military-style response.
We ate in a downtown restaurant. We parked within 10 blocks of the federal building. We visited the Keller Fountain Park, ironically, unveiled in 1970 in what The Oregonian described as the “edgy days following a violent clash between Portland police and anti-war protesters.” We chatted with numerous kind souls, a mix of progressives, Democrats, Independents and Republicans.
Bryant complains that there is “graffiti sprayed everywhere.” I’ve seen more graffiti on the rolling stock of railroad in America than I saw in downtown Portland, and am not sure why Bryant is now more concerned about graffiti than how the federal government was usurping states’ rights and bludgeoning First Amendment rights.
On top of which, the feds were tear-gassing moms. Bryant would do well to consider other opinions — CNN, MSNBC, The Astorian — and add that to what he is apparently consuming solely from the right and Fox News.
It falls on the citizens of America to support First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble, to ensure a free press and to petition the government for redress of grievances.
TOM and SIV BARNUM
Astoria
