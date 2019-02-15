I have just talked to all of my family members who live in Seaside, and we are all very upset to hear that CODA will be opening a treatment center in our town ("Methadone clinic planned for Seaside," The Daily Astorian, Feb. 13).
It seems to us that the residents should have a say in this, or at least the City Council. Three hundred patients seems to be a lot, and we fear that it will bring more homeless and drug patients to Seaside.
CODA may do good work, but they need to stay in a larger city. I would also like to know who has pushed this on Seaside.
JUDY FRALIA-MANTELLO
Seaside
