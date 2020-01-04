In a recent review article in the New England Journal of Medicine ("Genome Sequencing During a Patient's Journey through Cancer," Nov. 28), several U.K. researchers provide a comprehensive outline of the current state of cancer screening, diagnosis, prognosis and treatment.
One of the most important elements of this review is, as reflected in its title, the great progress in, and new therapeutic insights provided by, modern, medical-grade genomic testing.
As someone who was recently diagnosed with a germline-based (familial gene) tumor, I have had this testing and learned, as a consequence, that my particular genetic mutation is relatively well-studied and understood. Thus, there are more treatment alternatives potentially available to me, and the initial grim prognosis, which was both shocking and terrifying, might have been overstated.
Of course, there is no guarantee of anything with cancer. It is a particularly insidious disease. On the other hand, when the course of one’s life has been changed suddenly and dramatically, and not in a good way, hope becomes the driving force in daily existence.
This letter is written to encourage those who have a family history of cancer, or those who have no knowledge of their family medical history, to consult with their physicians to determine if medical-grade genetic testing might be a useful avenue to pursue.
Over-the-counter, or retail, genetic testing is not worth paying for, but medical-grade genetic testing, e.g. from Invitae, which has become quite economical, might save your life, or the life of a loved one.
BARRY PLOTKIN
Astoria
