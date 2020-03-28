Courtney Bangs is running for Clatsop County commissioner, and I am grateful. Courtney has a bachelor of science degree, majoring in animal science, and a master of science degree in agriculture.
I can't think of anyone more qualified to contribute an environmentally balanced approach as she advocates for Clatsop County regarding our natural resource economy, transportation, best practices for forest and fishery management, public safety, economic development, public health, substance abuse prevention, mental health services and other needs in our community.
Courtney clearly understands the need for relationships with our neighboring counties, states and advocating at a higher level with the integrity her background brings to the table.
I've spent time with Courtney, and find her to be a person with the utmost integrity who looks for the greater good, and has the work ethic to learn and implement the collaborative work it takes to make a difference. Courtney's agenda is to passionately and positively care about this great place we all call home — give her your vote!
ANN SAMUELSON
Seaside
