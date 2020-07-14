Most of you have never heard of Maurice Hilleman — but when a flu pandemic hit the U.S. in 1957, he was ready with a vaccine he produced in only a matter of months.
Realizing how little time the U.S. had to prepare from the virus in Hong Kong, Hilleman contacted pharmaceutical manufacturers directly, and asked them to make a vaccine from his samples — something that would not be considered today.
Hilleman worked at Merck & Co. for 47 years. In that time, he developed more than 40 vaccines for humans and animals. Hilleman and his team developed eight of the 14 vaccines recommended for children: measles, mumps, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, chicken pox, meningitis, pneumonia and the Haemophilus influenzae (Hib vaccine).
The World Health Organization estimates that measles vaccination alone prevented 23.2 million deaths worldwide between 2000 and 2018.
TERRY J. SMITH
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.