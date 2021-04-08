My wife and I recently received our second Moderna vaccine, which has given us great relief and really marks an important event in our lives and lifetime. We are grateful for all the hard work at the federal, state and county levels that made this possible.
Recent news heralded a record in daily vaccines, having reached a 4 million total in a single day, which is truly remarkable, considering the complexity involved in producing vaccines, organizing clinics and enrolling people for receiving their shots. Kudos to all who are helping to make this happen.
Nearly all of the population in the U.S. has been vaccinated against many different diseases over our lifetimes. Polio, diphtheria, measles, mumps, tetanus, smallpox and tuberculosis are some that come to mind that have helped us stay alive and healthy.
I urge everyone to get behind the COVID-19 vaccine program and get the shot in the arm that will protect everyone from this nasty virus that has killed more than half a million people in our country.
Please join in the battle to defeat this common enemy that is attacking people all over the world. The vaccines are safe and effective in protecting us from getting seriously ill or dying. Let's work together to rid ourselves of the virus and get us back to a world without masks and social distancing. Can't wait to hug my grandkids!
NED HEAVENRICH
Brownsmead