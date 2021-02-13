I wonder how many of us understand the amount of work and stress our teachers have been under during this pandemic? These valiant souls have worked long hours to ensure that our children have the best possible education under a difficult situation.
They had to completely redo the way they teach, creating many more hours of working time. We talk about how children are missing out without in-class experiences. So are the teachers, who miss the intimate contacts they share with students.
Let us not forget to respect and appreciate the dedication of these heroes, who constantly give their all to our children. As they are asked to return to in-class teaching, many are concerned about the health of the students, their own families and themselves, and rightly so.
Can we as a community please be empathetic and supportive our teachers, our community heroes?
DIANA McLOUGHLIN
Gearhart