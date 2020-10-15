We need to retain Tom Brownson as Astoria city councilor, Ward 2. Over the years, I've seen Tom take a leadership position in dealing with government agencies, helping community members and even responding to an emergency at sea. In all of these situations, Tom has shown the qualities that make him a valuable member of City Council.
While interacting on behalf of our community association with the Port of Astoria, Tom has shown patience and persistence when making and maintaining productive communication channels with a wide assortment of administration staff.
When communitywide projects called for needed leadership, Tom stepped up and volunteered to serve on boards, take on projects and lend his creative skills to solve entrenched problems.
In offshore waters on his boat, I've witnessed firsthand how Tom, as captain, handled an emergency situation at sea with a calm head and steady hand, while always keeping the safety of his crew foremost in his decisions.
It will benefit us all to retain steady leadership on the City Council, working for the citizens of Astoria as we take on the challenges of our time. Please vote to retain Brownson.
THOR SORENSON
Astoria
