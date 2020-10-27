I am a teacher, and I am voting for Debbie Boothe-Schmidt.
I have taught in House District 32 for nine years, where I helped students build skills so they can be successful wherever life takes them. I know the value of education, and I want legislators in Salem who will continue to strengthen education. Debbie Boothe-Schmidt is that person.
The first thing I noticed about Debbie is that she is endorsed by the union I belong to, the Oregon Education Association. More than 48,000 Oregon educators belong to OEA. Her challenger, Suzanne Weber, despite being a former teacher, was unable to earn an endorsement from OEA.
Why did this large group of educators choose Boothe-Schmidt over Weber? Debbie pledges to ensure that Oregon education is fully funded. Weber is part of a group that is trying to take over $1 billion a year away from education.
Another reason the OEA endorsed Debbie is because she has solid plans for education. She will work to get more apprenticeships and technical training in schools, take on the child care crisis and increase funding for early childhood education. In Salem, Debbie will push for health care for families and livable working wages.
The OEA recognized that Debbie has personal qualities we teach our children every day. She is honest and transparent. Her challenger, Weber, lacks transparency. She makes false, negative attack ads about Debbie. Those are not the values educators want children to see as a role model. Join me in voting for Debbie.
MARY McGINNIS
Rockaway Beach
