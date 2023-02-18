Since relocating to Astoria six-plus years ago, I have found myself increasingly valuing our subscription to The Astorian for the paper's many contributions to the community, among them the opinion page and letters to editor.

I have often had the impulse to offer a letter of my own, but have somehow failed to follow through in most cases. But on this occasion I have jumped in, chiefly because of the letters included in the Feb. 2 edition.

Tags