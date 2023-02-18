Since relocating to Astoria six-plus years ago, I have found myself increasingly valuing our subscription to The Astorian for the paper's many contributions to the community, among them the opinion page and letters to editor.
I have often had the impulse to offer a letter of my own, but have somehow failed to follow through in most cases. But on this occasion I have jumped in, chiefly because of the letters included in the Feb. 2 edition.
The letters page is, to me, one of those contributions that I seem to value most. Often offering extremes of perspective not unusual in the current climate, those of Feb. 2 by frequent contributors Jan Mitchell ("Slow down") and Roger Dorband ("Poor choice") are examples, in my opinion, of balanced, constructive and community-centered pieces that reflect the best of what I most value about this community forum: a sense of reasonable and well-considered analysis and suggestions that we, as a community, can incorporate in our thinking and actions, in the absence of the usual gnawing on old biases that often take the wheels right off what might otherwise have had something to offer.
These writers have helped me better know issues, and offer constructive options for us all. To me, they reflect the best of what it means to share our lovely town and region.