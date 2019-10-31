Recently, a man angrily told me, "Trump's the most immoral president in the country’s history." He was so filled with venom, it was impossible to discuss the subject.
Having lived through all past presidents since Herbert Hoover, and read their biographies, by far the most immoral of the lot were John Kennedy and Bill Clinton. Lyndon Johnson ran third.
Only Harry Truman, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, the Bushes and Barack Obama appeared to follow marriage vows. Even Franklin Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower had mistresses. So President Donald Trump's affairs, if any, wouldn't be unusual for a president.
The same angry man railed about President Trump's Syria troop withdrawal. It's debatable whether America should interfere militarily with another country when that country's action isn't directed at America. But again, discussion with this fellow was impossible.
America invaded Iraq 19 years ago. After 9/11, and stories about "weapons of mass destruction," President George Bush's military action sounded reasonable. But Bush's invasion led to more fighting elsewhere in the Middle East. Many thousands of lives were lost. Trillions were squandered.
And after the efforts of Obama, who followed Bush, the Middle East is still in turmoil. Those folks are still fighting among themselves, like they've been doing for centuries. So I agree with Trump: After 19 years of war, it's high time to end America's military involvement.
But, as the angry fellow reminded me, any mention of politics these days is asking for trouble. I yearn for those "good ole days," when politics could be discussed with just a little heat, instead of raging fire.
DON HASKELL
Astoria
