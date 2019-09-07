The story concerning the Skipanon Water Control District dissolving their organization in a fully transparent way was very amusing to me ("Skipanon Water Control District to dissolve," The Astorian, Sept. 3).
The story states the district wants a plan "for the orderly transition of assets and responsibilities." If the city of Warrenton were to obtain new information from the government that showed a future risk of increased flooding along the Skipanon River, they might decide to put the old original tide gates back on and replace the one missing gate.
I would be very surprised if the water district would not try to reorganize again to remove these gates, as all they ever wanted was a fish passage at this location.
The article admits that this project was all about a fish passage at the Eighth Street Dam by stating that the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce was no longer interested in financing this type of project with an uncooperative city.
The Skipanon Water Control District charter indicates that they were organized to prevent flooding on the Skipanon River. In December 2015, there was unusual flooding that came within 12 to 15 inches of flooding into homes located inside the city limits of Warrenton.
It's never happened before. This flooding was likely caused by the tide gates being removed earlier in 2015, as the water control district wanted unrestricted fish passage at that dam site.
State of Oregon regulations state specifically that water control districts are not to promote fish passage over the primary requirement of flood protection.
SCOTT WIDDICOMBE
Warrenton
