I have served on the Gearhart City Council for several years, and have learned a lot about my fellow councilors, not only by how they vote on issues, but by the questions they ask and the information they provide.
I have been very impressed by my fellow councilor, Dan Jesse, by his knowledge of our Gearhart community and the heritage it represents. His respect for the town and his professional demeanor is a credit to all of us.
REITA FACKERELL
Gearhart City Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.