The Alderbrook neighborhood is located alongside the river in Astoria's Ward 4. A few years ago, the mayor was looking around to liquidate unused land, and she honed in on the neighborhood ball field.
The city had quit maintaining the field and usage had dropped, so why not sell it? The City Council agreed, and they declared the field surplus property.
The problem for the mayor was an unanticipated reaction from the neighbors. We formed a group in opposition, and what followed were difficult conversations with the city, which ultimately concluded in an agreement with the Friends of Birch Field assuming maintenance.
I'm telling you this story because the person instrumental for working out our agreement between the city and Friends of Birch Field was none other than neighbor and City Council candidate for Ward 4, Lisa Morley. Could the neighborhood have prevailed without her?
Maybe. But it was very impressive to see her dedication and the way she handled the agreement details. Vote for Morley.
JIM STOFFER
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.