I wish to respond to the letter to the editor, "Dangerous Cycle" (The Astorian, June 30). I am a senior citizen in my late 70s, who has had very low interaction with police personnel all of my life.
It has been my personal experience that any time an officer of the law wanted to interact with me, I made every effort to be cooperative with the officer, and answer any question in a nonhostile manner if an officer wished to talk to me, or instruct me to move off in a different direction if they were dealing with an issue.
My observation of most of the protests I have seen this year is that there is the appearance of substantial belligerence between protesters and police trying to maintain order during many of these protests. I suspect that there are police that are overly aggressive when they sense that a large group of protesters is actively baiting these police, and I deplore their lack of self-control.
However, I see very little effort by many protesters to be cooperative with police, or to make an effort to avoid confrontation. I see confrontation as a goal by an unusually large number of protesters in many of the protests I see on TV, and it breaks my heart that being a citizen these days seems to make these protesters believe they can get away with almost anything because they are in a large uncontrolled group that enjoys baiting the police.
SCOTT WIDDICOMBE
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.