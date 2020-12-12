To Suzanne Weber: Congratulations to you in your election as the representative of Oregon House District 32. While I did not vote for you, you certainly have the opportunity to earn my vote over the next two years. A great start would be your willingness to address two very real problems in our Oregon elections.
Candidates should be concerned with serving the needs of the voters in their districts. Our District 32 campaign attracted such a huge amount of outside money for both parties that, regardless of which candidate won, voters are now left to wonder how much influence those donors have on the winner.
Representative-elect Weber, please show you are unencumbered by the demands of outside donors by supporting strict campaign finance limits. Voters will be more likely to trust legislators if we make this change.
You claimed in your campaign to be an independent forced by our current election model to run as a Republican. You would have been able run a more honest campaign as a candidate with independent views if Oregon switched to a ranked choice system.
You can prove your independence by putting your full support behind this measure as well. An added bonus: Studies suggest campaigns in ranked choice elections take on a more conciliatory tone, and run fewer attack ads. Wouldn't that be great.
Good luck in the hard work it will take for our state and our district to not only recover, but to thrive. We depend on you.
CHERYL CONWAY
Astoria
