My daughter and I drove to Astoria for a funeral on Aug. 25, and we stayed at a well-known motel on the river. We visited several establishments — restaurants, a liquor store, grocery store, a brewery and a gas station, etc.
Our overall impression of the people there was rather negative, we experienced a lot of rudeness, anger and just an all-around unfriendly attitude from Astorians.
Is it the COVID-19, the Portland riots and all the negative coverage of Oregon?
I don't know, but I'm never going back, and I'll make sure all my friends and family avoid this once-great historic town. Very sad.
JESSE FIGGINS
Des Moines, Washington
