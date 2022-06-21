While I'd like to believe my country is essentially fighting for democracy in Ukraine and around the world, I see a major conflict of interest here:
1) The U.S. is dependent on the world's largest military industrial complex — which both controls and sells far more armaments than any other nation — and supplies 800 U.S. military bases around the globe.
2) This enormous business is completely dependent on "conflicts" and perceived threats of war.
3) The immense profits these corporations make go to their CEOs, public relations firms and stockholders.
4) Many of our most powerful politicians (of both parties) are stockholders in these corporations, and receive millions in "donations" from them, as well.
5) Our huge media companies are dependent on the revenues generated from supporting these extensive corporations through advertising, "hot news" reports, special access to politicians and such.
So here's where the conflict of interest lies: Those who stand to profit from the trillions of dollars generated by war, stand to lose money and power should diplomacy result in peace.
They need to paint pictures of monstrously insane, powerful enemies and poor, defenseless friends we need to save from their clutches to gain our support for their wars. Their vested interest is in war. Period.
Think about it. Can you honestly disagree with anything I've written so far?
Google Oliver Stone interviews, The Grayzone and other sources. There are alternative serious and patriotic viewpoints worth considering — and far better ways to spend our tax dollars here at home.