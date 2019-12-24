The person who cuts my hair has to have certified training and a license to practice, while none of the elected officials in Washington, D.C., do. The people who work for them have to get background checks, and be assessed for security clearances, but not their bosses.
Scientists working at Los Alamos or Livermore Laboratories undergo psychological evaluations to determine their stability for handling secret information, and yet the people who view the most sensitive material, and make decisions affecting millions of people and trillions of dollars, aren’t required to go through any vetting process whatsoever. Seriously?
We all have seen the kind of damage, turmoil, embarrassment and risk that occurs when a person with questionable morals, emotional stability, intellectual ability and knowledge or caring for government operations is elected.
It's time for the U.S. to fully enter the 21st century and require the highest positions in government to have certifications which go beyond being 30 years of age, and being a U.S. citizen with the appropriate residence.
Any person aspiring to the highest offices in the land should have proper certification and training that reflects their ability to do the work. We expect more from drug abuse counselors.
We have seen how being elected does not necessarily mean they're fully qualified or capable of doing the job. I think all positions in the three major branches of government should have requirements for certification and continuing education, especially in the area of ethics, before running for office.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
