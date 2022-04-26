Gearhart Ordinance 924, the tsunami overlay zone ordinance, was signed into city law in August 2019. It prohibits building critical infrastructure, such as fire and police stations, schools and hospitals, in the inundation zone as long as there is an option available that is a safer, better location. That safer, better location is at Highlands Lane.
Holding on to hope of building a new firehouse at the current location does nothing but work at delaying an inevitable process. And that process is building at Highlands Lane.
Delays only lead to increased costs, as evidenced by the lawsuit brought against the city last year, challenging the wording of the bond at that time. The judge dismissed each point challenged. That lawsuit cost all of us in increased costs due to time lost. What a blow this senseless lawsuit has been to taxpayers!
Let’s stay focused on building a modern new fire and police station at the viable and sensible Highlands site. Let's also consider how the existing site can be utilized to create a more vibrant downtown.
We can have the best of both worlds. Downtown activity, but a resilient police and fire station that can help us get back on our feet when disaster hits. Please join me in voting "yes" for Measure 4-213.