After looking at the news lately, I hope the high school children in Clatsop and Tillamook counties do as well as the Covington High School children. People only get one quarter of the video to make them look smirky. If their hats would have been "Hope and Change," they would have been the heroes, not the Native American who got in their faces.
DALE E. ANDERSON
Nehalem
