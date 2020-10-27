We on the North Coast must be very vigilant as to who is funding our local candidates: Is it in our interests, or those of large out-of-state companies, that will be represented?
Suzanne Weber, according to public campaign finance records, is being funded by big oil, big timber and big business, including Chevron in California, Tesoro and 7-Eleven in Texas, to name a few.
There are also the political action committees, such as the beverage industry, anti-abortion and firearms groups adding to Weber's fund. She will answer to her funding sources.
Debbie Boothe-Schmidt will go to Salem and join with her colleagues and constituents to work out solutions to the big issues regarding health care, jobs, education and climate change. She has been reaching out to environmentalists, fishermen and loggers and everyday people who are worried about our watersheds.
She is already thinking of how she can bridge the divide between the multiple interests, and address climate change without hurting our living wage jobs. From her days bargaining contracts for her union, she knows how to create solutions with many stakeholders at the table.
We probably have less than 10 years to reverse climate change. Vote for your children's and grandchildren's future, and join me in voting for Boothe-Schmidt.
CARMEN HAMMERSMITH
Warrenton
