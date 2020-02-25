I don't understand why politicians and other citizens repeatedly raise or imply the question: Why impeach a duly elected president?
Every president or other high-level government official who has been impeached was either duly elected, or duly nominated and confirmed. If they were not already elected or confirmed, they would not be in office.
Impeachment has nothing to do with being duly elected, it has to do with violations of the Constitution.
FRANK SATTERWHITE
Astoria
