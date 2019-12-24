Impeachment is a part of our Constitution, which all American citizens are sworn to protect. The founders included this process to guard our republic, so we can keep it.
Before about 1854, American political parties were fluid and prone to upheaval. Since the creation of the Democratic Party in 1854, there have been 12 Democratic presidents and since 1860 there have been 19 Republican presidents; since about 1865 there has been one independent party president.
My layman's view of U.S. president impeachments:
• Andrew Johnson was sometimes a Republican, and sometimes a Democrat. He served as Abraham Lincoln's vice president while a member of an independent party, the National Union. He was seldom seen as a moderate, and was impeached but acquitted by the U.S. Senate.
• Richard Nixon, a lifelong Republican, was a moderate politician. On the verge of impeachment by the U.S House, he resigned to avoid impeachment and trial by the Senate.
• Bill Clinton, also a moderate politician, was a Democrat impeached by the House, but acquitted by the Senate.
• Donald Trump is an unusual mix of moderate and hardline positions for a nonpolitician: Republican Party 1987, Reform Party 1999, Democratic Party 2001, then Republican again in 2009. He financially supported both Democratic and Republican party candidates and policies until 2010, and after that, exclusively Republicans. He was impeached last week and is moving to a trial in the U.S. Senate .
It appears that three out of the four presidents who have faced impeachment have been Republicans, or quasi-Republican, and those three Republican presidents were indicted for violating the U.S. Constitution. Bill Clinton, the sole Democrat, was indicted for fibbing about consensual sex.
R.D. SMITH
Gearhart
