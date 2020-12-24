Clatsop County must maintain wetlands. The Department of Environmental Quality provides essential qualifications for habitat of salmonids and requires services to our area for flood control.
The Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce, watershed organizations and the Oregon Health Authority need to be involved to maintain the vigor of our aquatic resources, ensuring and stressing healthy water throughout the county.
Clean and abundant water is a priority for this county. It influences industry, small businesses and agriculture, which are part of a regional economy necessary for the lush cash inflow of our region.
Please consider my facts. Our water resources are vital to the health of our area.
PAMELA MATTSON McDONALD
Astoria
