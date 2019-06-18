In response to the letter "Abortion rights" (The Astorian, June 13), the writer states that "everyone should have their voices heard" and "every woman deserves the right to their own body, and what to do with it."
My question is this: Who is the voice for the unborn? What happened to their right to be born? They have no voice or rights, and are at the mercy of the hands of people who choose to end their lives.
The writer states that she is "glad to live in a state that is for abortions." I, on the other hand, am deeply saddened to live in a country that takes away life and breath from a living soul.
Whenever I hear the song "God Bless America," I can't help but think of how God can ever bless America as long as we continue to destroy countless innocent lives.
KATHY OLSON
Astoria
