I have worked with Debbie Boothe-Schmidt in a variety of capacities over the last five years.
I know her to be a dedicated worker, and have witnessed her bridge the gap between labor and management on a regular basis in her role as president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2746. I have no doubt that Debbie will continue to advocate for residents of the North Coast in the Oregon House.
I also know Debbie to be a supporter of law enforcement, and anticipate that she will be a voice of reason in the House. Debbie has worked hand in hand with members of local law enforcement throughout her career with the district attorney's office, and has seen the good and the bad.
Her opponent would have you believe that Boothe-Schmidt wants to defund your local police department, an accusation for which I have seen no credible evidence.
Please join me in voting for Boothe-Schmidt for Oregon House District 32.
TYLER JOHNSTON
Warrenton
