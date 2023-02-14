If you're like most Americans, you are tired of the divisiveness and polarization hurting communities across the country. Fortunately, most Clatsop County residents, especially our public servants, treat each other with cooperation and courtesy.
Examples of this are the volunteers who serve on special district boards throughout the county. These residents provide direction for policy, programs and budgets. They make decisions that affect many of us in our daily lives. Unfortunately, there are rarely enough volunteers to fill all the open positions.
Special districts are a form of local government created by a local community to meet a specific need. Special districts in Clatsop County include schools, Clatsop Care and Union Health districts, rural fire protection and others. Countywide special districts are the Port of Astoria, Sunset Empire Transportation and Clatsop Community College.
Volunteer board members believe local governing boards should be transparent and accountable. They have ideas for improving services, want to know how tax dollars are spent, care about specific issues and want to make their community better. This could be you or someone you know.
You can volunteer to serve by running for office in the special district elections on May 16. Information about local positions and filing is on the county website, co.clatsop.or.us/clerk/page/elections. The county clerk, at 503-325-8605, has details. The filing deadline for the May election is March 16.
Our communities need you. If you don't run, who will?