If you're like most Americans, you are tired of the divisiveness and polarization hurting communities across the country. Fortunately, most Clatsop County residents, especially our public servants, treat each other with cooperation and courtesy.

Examples of this are the volunteers who serve on special district boards throughout the county. These residents provide direction for policy, programs and budgets. They make decisions that affect many of us in our daily lives. Unfortunately, there are rarely enough volunteers to fill all the open positions.

