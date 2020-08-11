Two hundred and forty-four years ago, the founders of this nation — a democratic federation of individual states — issued a Declaration of Independence, which cited the gross abuses of power by a monarch.
Thirteen years later, those same founders wrote a Constitution, designed to implement a set of principles that they believed would guarantee that such a monarch would never again be able to exercise the abuses of power that had led to a bloody war. Citizens of the now United States of America could forever live free in a country dedicated to preserving their life and liberty, and providing a foundation for their individual and collective pursuit of happiness.
The monarch in 1776 was King George III, a man universally acknowledged to suffer from severe mental illness, first recurrent, then permanent. Today, the president of these United States, formed as a democratic republic dedicated to the ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all its citizens, daily thwarts those who attempt to maintain those ideals.
Most recently, he has used nefarious means to undermine fair and free elections and the accurate counting of all those living in our country, which is the basis for the election of representatives who serve in Congress.
Once again we, as citizens, are called upon to rise up against this would-be monarch and ride him out of town on a rail. For the sake of our democratic principles, for which thousands of fellow citizens have died in battle, vote him out.
BARRY PLOTKIN
Astoria
