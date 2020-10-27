There is no question we are living in unprecedented times. Our state faces so many issues that could be rectified if our elected legislators and officials would do the right thing.
Our governor and her Democrat leaders have refused to protect citizens and businesses by allowing violence, destruction and crime to run rampant. They are not supporting law enforcement, but instead turning their backs on the very people who elected them to protect us.
Black Lives Matter and antifa, who I believe are Marxists and terrorists masquerading as "protesters," have occupied the streets of Portland to loot and burn businesses, then attack anyone who attempts to stop them, including the police. Simply put, it is un-American. Portland's mayor is an embarrassment.
Taxes: We are already taxed to our eyeballs in this state. Our tax money is funding free abortions every single day. The governor's cap-and-regulate bill would be devastating to so many businesses and families, piling on more taxes. Oregon is the fourth biggest tax-and-spend state in the nation. Check out the Taxpayer Association of Oregon.
The list goes on and on. State legislators need to remember: You work for us, not the other way around.
If you care about your state and your freedoms, you will vote red. Our future generations are counting on you.
JUDY HIXSON
Seaside
