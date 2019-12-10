Letter: Vote Stefanik 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Quite simply, Elise Stefanik for president, 2024.KIM MINKOFFSubscribe Now: Buy 3 months get 1 month FREE promo code: FREEAstoria Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFamily experiences tragedy over Thanksgiving holidayFire destroys house near Tongue PointIsom named Port of Astoria directorAstoria looks to enliven Ocean View CemeteryFootball: Barendse steps down as Knappa coachNew Astoria Co+op opens WednesdayState fines Bornstein Seafoods after worker deathEveryday People: Astoria native trains as rescue swimmerRecall petition against Rep. Mitchell failsWarrenton woman charged with manslaughter Images Videos CommentedObituary: Richard 'Dick' Quigley (7)Group seeks bathrooms for all in Astoria (3)Astoria City Council will consider bond for library renovation (3)Astoria Ferry project in 'hold-steady pattern' (2)Our View: Drawing a line with ICE (2)Counties win $1 billion timber suit (2)Wooden Fort Astoria sign approved in plastic (2)Obituary: James Albert Pohl (2)County will remove old docks (2)State Supreme Court says police need more than a 'hunch' to stop citizens (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.