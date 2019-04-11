Robert “Steve” Stevens is running for the Port of Astoria Commission, Position 4. He was appointed in August 2017 to fill a vacancy in this position. Since that time, he quickly proved to be an exceptional commissioner.
Steve has years of executive experience leading large, diverse Coast Guard crews, managing large budgets and directing massive maritime operations with international forces. He knows how to debate and discuss complex issues with people holding opposing views, and then take that next difficult step to reach a consensus that’s best for the largest number of Clatsop County residents.
Steve leads by example, and it’s an excellent example to follow. He is a courteous team builder, which I feel is something the Port sorely needs. But he will fight for issues that are core to running a successful Port: seeking partnerships with private companies to expand financial support for Port projects and development, developing and implementing a strategic plan that includes funding for infrastructure repair, and inspiring the staff by exhibiting optimism and a positive attitude.
Steve wants to continue the work of making our Port more viable and financially stable. He’s optimistic about the Port’s future and will work toward returning it to function as a strong engine for our local economy.
Please give him your vote when your special election ballot arrives in early May.
DOUG KAUP
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.