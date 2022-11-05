A "yes" vote for the Warrenton Community Library is a yes vote for Warrenton.
Our library is a wonderful asset in our community. A library card gives patrons access to physical materials (books, DVDs, puzzles, etc.) from the Warrenton, Astoria and Seaside libraries, as well as digital materials (audiobooks and e-books) from the Oregon Digital Library Consortium via the Libby app.
Public computers are used for web browsing and printing, and wireless internet is available 24/7, inside and outside the building. The Warrenton Community Library can host small groups for meetings, and amazing programs are provided for children, teens and adults.
But beyond all the resources and activities, the Warrenton Community Library provides space for connection. Children can make friends with other kids their age, singing, creating, reading and playing together. Teens can help each other with homework, share hobbies and interests and collaborate on ideas for the library through the Teen Advisory Board.
Adults can meet their neighbors and learn from local authors — developing or deepening the relationships that anchor our community. After several years of COVID isolation, Warrenton needs a place to reconnect, laugh together and learn alongside each other. Our community needs a gathering place like the Warrenton Community Library.
Warrenton residents: If you haven't voted yet, please vote "yes" for Measure 4-215.