A "yes" vote for the Warrenton Community Library is a yes vote for Warrenton.

Our library is a wonderful asset in our community. A library card gives patrons access to physical materials (books, DVDs, puzzles, etc.) from the Warrenton, Astoria and Seaside libraries, as well as digital materials (audiobooks and e-books) from the Oregon Digital Library Consortium via the Libby app.

