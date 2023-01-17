On Jan. 3, The Astorian ran an article detailing the nearly threefold increase of opioid deaths in Oregon since 2019. That article blamed the pandemic and explosion of fentanyl. A treatment center owner was quoted: "Now, there's so many days that it does feel hopeless … There's no comeback from it. There's days that, it's just, it feels very dark and it feels very difficult to navigate, and it's hard."
Is journalism dead? Where’s the investigation? Why does Oregon rank second in the nation for percentage of citizens with substance abuse? In 2020, Oregon passed Measure 110, which decriminalized possession of drugs; a first in the nation.
In 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized over 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl, enough to kill the entire population of the U.S, and that's just what they seized. Where are they being seized at? In October, one man was caught crossing the border with 388 pounds of fentanyl and 17,584 pounds of methamphetamine; that’s just one man.
How are the drugs getting to Oregon? A few months after Measure 110 passed, a new president was sworn into office and opened the border; there have been 4 million illegal crossings since he took office. This isn't a pandemic problem; all states had that. This is a voter problem. Votes matter; both for the good and the bad.