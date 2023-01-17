On Jan. 3, The Astorian ran an article detailing the nearly threefold increase of opioid deaths in Oregon since 2019. That article blamed the pandemic and explosion of fentanyl. A treatment center owner was quoted: "Now, there's so many days that it does feel hopeless … There's no comeback from it. There's days that, it's just, it feels very dark and it feels very difficult to navigate, and it's hard."

Is journalism dead? Where’s the investigation? Why does Oregon rank second in the nation for percentage of citizens with substance abuse? In 2020, Oregon passed Measure 110, which decriminalized possession of drugs; a first in the nation.

