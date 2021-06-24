Did you know that many Oregonians live in homes built before 1978? Most are energy inefficient, and in need of repair.
People living in these homes are more likely to experience sick days and hospital visits caused by mold, cold weather and an inability to take refuge from bad outdoor air quality, such as occurs in wildfire season.
We can't afford to tear down this older, cheaper housing, especially at a time when affordable housing is hard to come by. House Bill 2842, the Healthy Homes Act, will help us improve current housing stock statewide, while adding good paying jobs to each local economy.
As we increase the availability of healthy homes, we can acknowledge that the move to clean energy standards is inevitable. HB 2021B, 100% Clean Energy for All, sets a reasonable timeline for accomplishing this transition, and will prohibit the construction of new fossil fuel power plants.
It will maximize community benefits by setting aside $50 million for local energy projects, and require workforce equity and livable wages for workers. This bill protects ratepayers with cost caps that will minimize rate increases.
Both bills have passed out of their original committees and are now in Ways and Means, where our own Sen. Betsy Johnson is chairwoman. Please email or call her to ask for her support to bring these to the full House and Senate chambers.
We need Sen. Johnson and Rep. Suzanne Weber to vote "yes" as we prepare Oregon to successfully meet both present and future needs.
CHERYL CONWAY
Astoria