I'm just an old man, but I see that our president of these United States called the Georgia voting bill "sick" and "Jim Crow on steroids."
Let me be as kind as I can here: He lied. His own home state has harsher laws. Still, and once again, media and corporations blindly jumped to obey. Did they actually read the law? Unlikely.
The real reason he brought the weight of the executive branch down on Georgia is political power. The Georgia law requires voter ID. Not allowing illegals to vote is against Biden's law. For contrast, try getting on a plane without enhanced ID.
If the words coming out of our president's mouth were the truth, I suspect it would be something like: "Come one, come all. Vote early, vote often, vote for me. I will give you things. I will punish those who would follow the racist ID voting laws."
ROBERT LIDDYCOAT
Seaside