They say that behind every complaint is a request. I request that the Coastal Caucus explain to their constituents how HB 3309 makes Oregonians safer.
This bill eliminated the tsunami regulatory line, and the requirement to consult with the State Department of Geology regarding construction of essential public buildings in tsunami inundation zones.
This major change to longstanding policy was made outside the standing committee process, and without public testimony. No alternative was provided. Coastal voters deserve an explanation of HB 3309.
PATRICK CORCORAN
Astoria
