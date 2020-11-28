I find it interesting that President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have found massive fraudulent voting irregularities only in states that went for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?
I find it so reassuring that all the states won by the Republican Party have such nice, safe voting practices in place.
To me, the only fraud in the 2020 election resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
CHUCK MEYER
Astoria
