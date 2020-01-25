Like many other residents of Oregon's rural communities, the 2019 legislative session in Salem was something of a wake-up call for me. Observing the actions and words of our elected officials, I quickly realized we are no longer able to trust that our local government understands, reflects and defends our area's unique assets, communities and economic drivers.
I first became interested in running for the Clatsop County commission when my opponent, Kathleen Sullivan, supported the damaging cap-and-trade policy proposed in Salem that will spike fuel prices and destroy local industry. If local industry suffers, we will lose jobs and natural resource tax revenue, meaning reduced funds for infrastructure and school districts.
Fishing, forestry and farming continue to make up a majority of our county's revenue. The forest industry alone serves as the main source of income for over 1,300 Clatsop County families. Local government officials should be concerned first and foremost with the needs of their local residents. Any agenda that is not in the best interests of our county has no place here.
I became even more concerned with Sullivan's position after reading a piece on OregonLive.com dated Jan. 8 that indicated a draft of the cap-and-trade bill would allow rural counties to opt-in to the bill's mandates. Clatsop County voters deserve representation that will choose to protect them from this devastating agenda.
You can read more about my campaign and this issue at courtneybangs.com
COURTNEY BANGS
Astoria
