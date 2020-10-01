When specifically asked, our failed president has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the upcoming election. Instead, he has repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of our electoral process, primarily mail-in voting, without providing any evidence to back up his claims.
America’s intelligence agencies have reported that foreign countries, particularly Russia, waged a war of disinformation to influence the 2016 election in Donald Trump’s favor and continue to do so today. But Republicans, Trump and his followers don’t care. They believe it is helping them increase their power.
We have 200,000 and counting deaths due to his rejection of science and inept pandemic response. Our standing in the international community has plummeted to historic lows as Trump abandons our allies and embraces our enemies.
White supremacists march openly in our streets waving Confederate and Nazi flags while demonstrations protesting police violence are assaulted with tear gas and rubber bullets. He has added $7 trillion to the national debt. Children are locked in cages for years on end. Women are being forcibly sterilized.
Meanwhile, his followers parade around in their tacticool outfits, waving Trump flags and brandishing AR-15s. They are not protesters or counterprotesters or Second Amendment supporters. They are only cosplay patriots attempting to frighten and intimidate the rest of us into obedience, just like some sort of Taliban or ISIS parade in the Middle East. What does that make them? You do the math.
Wake up, America. Fascism is on your doorstep.
BILL GRAFFIUS
Gearhart
