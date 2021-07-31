Is there no hope for our population struggling with mental health? It is becoming Clatsop County's dirty little secret — brushed under the rug by society, creating an ever-growing issue that needs immediate action.
We cannot continue to ignore the fact that people with mental health issues make up the greatest percentage of our homeless population, as well as our incarcerated population. We need to recognize that these people are struggling with real mental health issues that, if addressed and treated properly, our society as a whole will be better off.
The general attitude of our community is that people who are homeless or have mental health issues are not their problem, if they don't know someone personally who struggles with these issues.
We have to take a serious look at what is happening, and why. Granted, some people don't want help, but most likely it is because they don't think, or know, they need it. We need to look at each person with mental health issues individually, and get them properly diagnosed to better help them.
Stop mass grouping them together as "crazy homeless people," and take the time to actually help them get to mentally healthy, in place of mentally unstable. Their mental health issues are our issues.
Wake up people, it's time to start acting, instead of reacting.