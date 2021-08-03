Being mildly educated in world history, I had a conversation recently with a man I admire who said something that frightened me to my soul. It has been the start of every democratic nation's demise. His words were, "I watch Fox News mostly. They seem to be the least biased of the TV media."
Regardless of how or where you receive your trusted news today, a citizen must know almost all media has a bias. Whether it's the self-admitted Republican agenda of Fox, or anywhere else. Most people give little attention to that background noise coming from everywhere.
If that small bit of sound only comes from one source, humans begin to believe the emperor does wear a suit and red tie. The truth is the emperor is naked — cutting the legs off those who see through the lies and try to be true to themselves.
Subconsciously, people have always become more like those they emulate. For me, it was Audie Murphy, a World War II hero turned movie star. For former President Donald Trump, he has allegedly praised Adolf Hitler. We should all know what that man is famous for.
Wake up. Please pull your heads out of wherever, and pay attention. If only 1% of the population controls most of the wealth and the media, who is controlling whom? It's time to learn that we citizens have the responsibility to not act like the sheep politicians pose us to be.