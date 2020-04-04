Wake up. We are destroying our economy, giving up our freedoms and causing untold hardship on those who actually work for a living.
Our government is spending itself into bankruptcy. All so that we can say we're flattening a statistical curve. Yet we are saving the lives of no one. The virus is not deadly to healthy people. How many get the flu each year? Should we be panicked about that?
Like any other virus outbreak (the ever-present mutating colds and flu), it will run its course. We should be protecting the vulnerable. Instead, we are panicked into hiding in our caves. "Alone Together?" Really?
The Chinese communist government, that intentionally or not released this virus, and then allowed it to spread, could not have hoped for a better outcome. You can bet there will be more. Keep your cave stocked.
Everybody but the politicians will be paying for this far into the future.
ROBERT LIDDYCOAT
Seaside
