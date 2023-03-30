The latest report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concludes the Earth is likely to cross a critical threshold for global warming within the next decade, and everything must be done to avert the pending catastrophe. Despite this urgency, some "environmental groups" are doing their best to hinder progress.
For example, Columbia Riverkeeper is advocating a stand against modular nuclear reactors and a renewable energy fuels plant, both of which would provide clean carbon-free energy. Columbia Riverkeeper and others are also calling for the destruction of dams along the Columbia and Snake rivers, which provide excellent sources of clean hydropower, even though in the long run, warming ocean waters will prove much more harmful to salmon than the dams.
The Yakama Nation is doing its best to stop the building of a pumped-storage facility in the Columbia River Gorge, which would provide carbon-free electricity to the region. And along our coast, "environmental groups" are speaking out against development of offshore wind, due to potential local disturbances of the coastal and nearshore environments.
Without question, local environmental disturbances will occur due to implementation of these clean technologies, which must be mitigated before moving forward. However, these very local disruptions must be weighed against the worldwide disruptions resulting from a warming planet. Local environmental disturbances pale in comparison to the devastation wrought by a warming planet.
Society must wake up to this imminent, global, catastrophe before it's too late.