The latest report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concludes the Earth is likely to cross a critical threshold for global warming within the next decade, and everything must be done to avert the pending catastrophe. Despite this urgency, some "environmental groups" are doing their best to hinder progress.

For example, Columbia Riverkeeper is advocating a stand against modular nuclear reactors and a renewable energy fuels plant, both of which would provide clean carbon-free energy. Columbia Riverkeeper and others are also calling for the destruction of dams along the Columbia and Snake rivers, which provide excellent sources of clean hydropower, even though in the long run, warming ocean waters will prove much more harmful to salmon than the dams.

