The U.S. continues its effort to overthrow the elected government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with the announcement that it is pulling out its last diplomats. The Daily Astorian has noted that the U.S. has led an international effort to replace Maduro. That effort has included statements that all options are on the table, signaling that American military action is possible.
Oregon should be proud that two of our five U.S. representatives, Earl Blumenauer and Peter DeFazio, are original co-sponsors of House Resolution 1004, which would prohibit unauthorized military action in Venezuela. With passage of this act, any military action must be authorized by Congress before the action starts.
The US Constitution gives Congress responsibility to declare war. The failure to observe this constitutional requirement or to even make a declaration of military action has resulted in a series of endless wars made by the U.S. upon the nations of the world.
We need to demand that U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici join Blumenauer and DeFazio in their opposition to unauthorized war in Venezuela. Give her a call today at 503-469-6010.
DAVID DELK
Astoria
