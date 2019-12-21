In response to "Hard being an outsider" (The Astorian, Dec. 10), my wife and I totally disagree. There is nothing wrong with the people in the Astoria area. In fact, we have found this area to be wonderful, warm and friendly.
We moved here in 2014. The day the moving van arrived, neighbors came over to introduce themselves and to see if they could help with anything. Through them and other people we have met, we have many close friends and social activities. In every way, we feel part of this community. Even my chocolate Lab has friends she visits to play with.
This area centers around the importance of family and community. As an example, friends invited us to the Knappa school fundraiser. We both were amazed at the amount of money raised for the students, and the long-term dedication of the Knappa area to improve opportunities for their children.
As for your job issue, please realize that rural areas today are economically challenged. Large cities such as Portland soak up huge amounts of resources. Clatsop County and its cities receive what crumbs are left. But in an odd way, that becomes a positive. Voters here make local officials account for every dollar, and often come together to solve problems without having to rely on government.
I'm sorry the letter writer feels she is an outsider, and not part of this community. But my wife and I love this area, and deeply feel a part of it.
DAVID and STACI BRASMER
Astoria
