Our culture has created a booming demographic in this country, often vilified, seldom understood: Our disenfranchised friends on the streets. Too often not seen as human beings, but rather given the "Genovese" nod …nothing.
When we are humane enough to feed and shelter the very worst of our society (the murderers, the rapists, the "terrorists") through our undeniably corrupt prison system, then I think we can, and should, find it within our means to feed and shelter the victims of an equally broken medical/legislative system.
You may say the difference is safety, and I say you're setting yourself up to prove my point. Desperate people do desperate things. It is within our collective best interest to find a solution that is loving and not dismissive.
The Astoria Warming Center is wonderful, and the church is so gracious to allow the use of the space to shelter folks. However, warming center season is over. When does homeless season end?
JARED MITCHELL
Astoria
