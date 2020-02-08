I just read a guest opinion in The Astorian where someone decried the nature of global warming being in major part due to human activity ("Climate change just another political controversy," Feb. 1). He had the gall to imply a part of the scientific community is financially motivated to champion the idea humans are causing it.
Seriously? He cites 11,000 or so scientists he claims were against global warming being caused by humans, and yet a study in 2013 unequivocally states that 97% of scientists worldwide are in agreement that it is. Talk about someone with suspect motives.
Back in 1830 when the Industrial Revolution essentially started, there were approximately 1 billion people on the planet. Now there are approximately 7.8 billion. Many of them drive cars, cook and do a million other things that pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere.
There never has been this many people living on the planet … ever. Real scientists who know have data going back billions of years that has unequivocally shown the level of carbon never went over a certain level until after 1850.
Anyone who calls this into question is highly suspect and deserves serious scrutiny of their motives. What's wrong with us doing something right, when the rest of the world is doing something wrong?
Do you really think telling China to snap out of it will bring about change? A little "if it's going to be, it's up to me" thinking is needed here. There are big businesses out there who'd rather you go back to sleep.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
