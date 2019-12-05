I wish to object to the letter to the editor titled "Counterproductive" (The Astorian, Nov. 21).
I think the writer needs to do some detailed research before he attacks the Warrenton mayor in a personal public manner. I suggest he read the following link: bit.ly/2OQ4c6j to get a proper context of the mayor’s statement.
Once again, I see a private citizen of Astoria complaining about the growth process occurring in Warrenton. Astoria is notorious for being opposed to growth on the North Coast. I am very tired of people making elitist comments that imply that they know better about how political leaders should act.
The writer's complaint seems very ignorant of the details of the mantra "Warrenton for Warrenton." The article which he references is about ensuring Warrenton taxpayers stop subsidizing the county's urban sprawl ("Warrenton wants water equity," The Astorian, Nov. 14).
In short, it's not "dangerous" and "narrow" minded for a mayor to call for a pause to ensure his taxpayers don't continue to subsidize the infrastructure requirement of another governmental entity's constituents. The mayor of Warrenton is not elected to lead or serve Clatsop County or Astoria residents.
Facebook posts from Astoria City Council members praised the "Warrenton for Warrenton" mantra, and was stated in front of the county commission when Mayor Henry Balensifer asked them to approve the major amendment to the Warrenton Urban Renewal Plan so Warrenton can invest in "Warrenton for Warrenton." They commended the city for taking a closer look at livability, and a keener eye on development.
SCOTT WIDDICOMBE
Warrenton
